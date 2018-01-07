Independence police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police chase that began in Independence ended in a crash in KCMO.

The chase ended at Bellaire and Blue Parkway Sunday evening when the suspect vehicle crossed the center line and struck a civilian vehicle, police said.

The chase began when police were pursuing a suspect in an aggravated assault.

There were at least three ambulances and two fire trucks at the scene after the crash.

In total, five people were injured. Three people in the civilian vehicle were injured; two from the suspect car were injured.

No officers were injured in the crash.

