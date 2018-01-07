NWMSU student from Liberty killed when driver crashes into bar

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Northwest Missouri State University student died early Sunday after a driver crashed into a bar she was at, according to a release from the university.

Morgan McCoy, 19, of Liberty, Mo. died as a result of injuries she sustained when a vehicle crashed in the The Palms Bar & Grill, at 422 N. Buchanan around 12:40 a.m.

A Maryville city ordinance allows anyone 19 years old or older into bars.

McCoy was inside the building, the school said in the release, and was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

McCoy was a sophomore elementary education major, and also a member of Sigma Kappa sorority.

The driver was taken into custody. The accident is still under investigation by Maryville Public Safety and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

KMA News Sunday morning reported Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice has charged the driver, identified as 21-year-old Alex Allen Catterson of Maryville, with first degree involuntary manslaughter — a Class C Felony.

A GoFundMe memorial fund was set up to help McCoy’s family with funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe page gave an account of the events, saying, “Morgan was out having some fun with her friends when a random drunk driver crashed into the bar she was in. Morgan was literally walking out the door when the driver plowed into the building, causing extensive damage and her to pass away shortly after from her injuries. The driver had a blood alcohol level of .207.”

Sigma Kappa sorority took to social media to express their sadness at her loss and sympathy for her family.