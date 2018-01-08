× After 19 seasons in the NFL, Chiefs assistant HC Brad Childress is expected to retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not long after reports surfaced that Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is leaving Kansas City for Chicago to take over as the Bear’s head coach, news surfaced that another Chiefs assistant coach is also stepping down from his role.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted around 12:19 p.m. that Brad Childress, the Chiefs’ assistant head coach, is retiring. Childress just completed his 19th year in the NFL and his fifth season with the Chiefs. In total he has 37 years of coaching experience on both the collegiate and professional levels.

According to Pelissero’s tweet, Childress has been planning to retire from his role.

“He’s at peace,” Pelissero added.

#Chiefs assistant head coach Brad Childress has been planning to retire, sources tell @JamesPalmerTV and me, and it doesn’t sound like Andy Reid will be able to talk him out of it after Matt Nagy’s departure. He’s at peace. More turnover in KC. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2018