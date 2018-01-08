Barber on KC’s west side who cuts hair for those in the hospital during his spare time given Pay-It-Forward Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local barber using his scissors to connect with the community on the west side is the most recent recipient of Fox 4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

Paulie the barber has been cutting hair on the west side for decades, and in the process carried on the tradition of caring for the community.

"Paulie is by far the nicest, most humble neighborhood guy," Richard Herrera said. "He is very easy-going, does these for all these people, the elderly or hospital-- whatever. He’ll go visit them, give them a haircut. He really deserves this."

Herrera nominated Paulie for the award that also comes with $300.

"When I was in the hospital after I had open heart surgery... he would come out and talk to me and give me a trim," Herrera said.

Herrera describes Paulie as a man with a big heart.

Paulie was all smiles when presented with the award. Watch the video above to see Paulie's reaction.

