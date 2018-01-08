Watch: Black ice causing number of crashes on both sides of the state line

Live traffic updates:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain that fell Sunday froze overnight making roads around the metro slick for drivers Monday morning. This has resulted in numerous crashes across the metro.

Scroll down for a full list of crashes.

If you must hit the roads Monday morning, please remember to drive slow and allow plenty of extra time to get from point A to point B.



Kansas City, Mo.

Just before 6 a.m. A KCMO fire scanner reported car into a ditch at southbound 169-Highway north of Englewood.

Just before 6 a.m. a driver heading north on I-35 at The Paseo spun out.

As of 6 a.m., only one to two lanes of northbound I-49 at Hickman Mills appeared to be moving.

A crash was reported at 79th and Ward Parkway around 6 a.m.

A crash was reported at 85th and Ward Parkway around 6 a.m.

Just before 6 a.m., there was a crash along northbound 71-Highway just a half of a mile south of Red Bridge.

Just before 6 a.m. there was also an injury crash along I-435 at State Line.

Just before 6 a.m. a vehicle crashed into a light pole at 104th and Holmes.

Another crash was reported just before 6 a.m. near Minor Drive and Summit.

Johnson County, Kan.

A crash along westbound I-435 past Quivira before I-35 has the right lane of traffic blocked as of 6 a.m.

At least two vehicles appeared to have slid off of I-35 past Lone Elm around 6 a.m.

Two other vehicles spun out along northbound I-635 past State Avenue around 6 a.m. Plus a vehicle heading south in the same area appears to have spun out.

A crash was reported at K-10 and I-435 around 6 a.m.

Just before 7 a.m. there were crashes at both northbound I-435 and N. State Line Road and along I-435 north of 95th Street.

As of 7:15 a.m. crews appeared to be working a crash along the northbound lanes of I-435 and 87th Street.

As of 7:30 a.m. traffic along eastbound I-435 past Metcalf and before Nall was down to a single lane due to a vehicle spinning out in the left lanes.

Crews had flares out at eastbound K-10 and Renner Road around 7:30 a.m. after a driver lost control.

Kansas City, Kan.

As of 6 a.m., one lane of westbound I-435 at State Line Road was blocked due to a driver spinning out.

A driver called police around 6 a.m. after sliding off the road at K-32 and the Turner Diagonal because he feared police would not find him.

Traffic along eastbound I-70 approaching 7th Street Trafficway appeared to be moving as of 7 a.m.

Around 7 a.m. along southbound K-7 near State Avenue a driver went over an embankment and down into a ditch.

There is police activity around 7:30 a.m. at the northbound I-635 ramp to eastbound I-70.

Some schools around the metro have chosen to delay their start due to the icy conditions. Click here for a full list of school closures.

