Chicago Bears reportedly hire Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their next head coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has reportedly accepted the head coaching position with the Chicago Bears.

A tweet from a Chicago Bears beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times broke the news. He credited a league source with the tip.

The reporter, Adam Jahns, said the Bears are expected to announce the new hire Monday.

Nagy will replace John Fox who the Bears fired on Jan. 1. The Bears went 14-34 under Fox in his three seasons as head coach.

According to Jahns, Nagy interviewed with Bears GM Ryan Pace Sunday, just one day after the Chiefs lost 22-21 to the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium.

Nagy just completed his first season as an offensive coordinator for the Chiefs and his eighth season as an assistant coach in the NFL.