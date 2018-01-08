× Electric blanket may have caused deadly fire in Lone Jack last week

LONE JACK, Mo. — Fire investigators believe an electric blanket may have caused a fire Friday that killed a woman.

The fire happened happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday at a home near West Main Street and North Bynum Road.

Firefighters found Lucille West inside the home. She was quickly evacuated and taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to one room, but there was smoke damage throughout the home. The home is likely going to be a total loss.

The fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors inside of the home.