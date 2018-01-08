× Kansas City North man accused of killing another man by shooting him in chest

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A 35-year-old Kansas City man is charged in Clay County with first-degree murder related to the shooting death of another man late Friday night.

Police responded to a home near N. Troost Avenue and 74th Street in the Northland at about 10:20 p.m., Friday. There, they found Jacob Wood lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.

A woman who lives at the home said Wood came to her place to get some food and cigarettes. She said he was intoxicated and began to yell at her. She says while he was yelling at her, she received a phone call from the suspect, Kevin Moore.

According to the probable cause statement, when she answered the phone, ‘she was crying and she believed Moore heard Wood screaming at her because Moore said, ‘Is he there? Is he there?’ and ‘Is he hurting you?’

Approximately five minutes later she told police Moore showed up. She said she saw him with a sawed off shotgun, which he often kept in the backseat of his vehicle.

The witness said when Moore walked in, he did not say anything to either her or Wood, ‘just walked in and shot him,’ according to the court document.

When police found Moore on Sunday renting a room at a motel, they took him in for an interview. Police say he told them the following about the shooting of Jacob Wood:

Moore said he had gone to the woman’s home with groceries to have dinner. When he arrived, he said he heard screaming. He said he saw his things thrown around the residence. As he walked toward the back bedroom, he says he saw Wood. He said Wood approached him with what he thought was a knife or pair of scissors. He said he defended himself ‘and that was that.’ He wouldn’t explain or answer any further questions, invoking his right to remain silent.

In addition to first-degree murder, Moore is also charged with armed criminal action.