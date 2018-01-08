KC man, Independence woman charged in fatal apartment shooting after drug deal goes bad

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City man and an Independence woman are now facing charges in a fatal Dec. 30 shooting in Independence, prosecutors say.

David L. Racy III, 25, and Valincia R. Alexander, 24, have both been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Steven L. Ragsdale Jr., who was shot outside an Independence apartment complex

According to court documents, Alexander allegedly solicited to buy marijuana from Racy via social media. She and Ragsdale planned to steal some of Racy’s marijuana, she told police.

During the exchange, Ragsdale was outside when Alexander gave Racy a fake $100 bill, grabbed a bag of marijuana and ran away, court documents say. Shots were fired, and Ragsdale was hit.

When police arrived, officers found Ragsdale suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, officials say.

Charging documents against Racy and Alexander were sealed until Monday by court order. Prosecutors have requested $200,000 bonds for both defendants.