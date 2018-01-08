× Law enforcement on scene of deadly crash near Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Law enforcement is investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Monday.

It happened in the southbound K-7 near Nettleton Avenue. The southbound lanes of K-7 are closed while law enforcement conducts their investigation.

Details surrounding what led up to the crash and the victim’s identity have not yet been released.

Fox 4 has a crew headed to the scene, which is near Bonner Springs. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

