Local 9-year-old doesn’t let young age keep her from helping her community and patients at CMH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local nine-year-old is not just known for being an elite multi-sport athlete. McKenna Luptak is also known for the difference she is making in her community through a program she created at the age of seven called Kenna's Cuddles.

Through the program the young girl collects care packages that include stuffed animals, coloring books and other goodies for patients at Children's Mercy Hospital. She has donated more than 250 packages to children at the hospital over the past two years.

Because of her dedication to her community, Luptak was named the 2018 Children’s Mercy Rising Star Award. She will be honored at the Women’s Sports Awards Luncheon in February.

The Women’s Sports Awards celebration is Wednesday, Feb. 7. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center. For more details, click here.