Man charged in police chase from Independence to KCMO that ended in head-on crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will face a felony charge after leading police on a chase that stretched from Independence to KCMO and ended in a head-on collision, causing multiple injuries.

Dennis J. Mead III, 18, is charged with resisting a lawful stop.

Court documents say Independence police attempted to stop Mead in the parking lot of a motel on 40-Highway Sunday evening. Mead fled at high speeds, ignoring traffic signals, until he lost control of his SUV and crossed the center line of Blue Parkway near Eastwood Trafficway and slammed head-on into a truck.

The vehicle Mead was driving was stolen, court records say.

In total, five people were injured. Three people in the civilian vehicle were injured, including a 13-year-old girl. All sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Two people from the suspect SUV were injured. One female was ejected from the vehicle. Her condition is not known at this time.

No officers were injured in the crash.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond.