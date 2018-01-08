Overturned tractor-trailer blocks four lanes of traffic along I-435 in Overland Park near Antioch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Traffic is moving slow Monday all across the metro due to slick conditions, but there was one area in particular on the Kansas side that is moving extremely slow.

During rush hour a tractor-trailer overturned along eastbound I-435 and blocked four lanes of traffic.

Fox 4's Matt Stewart called into the studio to report that it took him an hour and 15 minutes to get from the 69 exit to the Antioch exit. That is approximately one mile.

"This traffic jam is unlike any other I can remember," Matt said just after 8 a.m. while speaking with Fox 4 on the phone.

As of 9 a.m. the backup extends to 95th Street along I-435.

