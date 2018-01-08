Kansas City parent alerts school to student with gun in backpack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police took a middle school student into custody Monday morning after the boy tried to bring a gun into the school.

It happened at Center's Alternative School near 84th Street and The Paseo.

School leaders said they received a tip from one of the boy's parents that the middle schooler had a gun in his backpack.

The district immediately called police and when the boy arrived at school, officers confiscated the firearm and took the student into custody.

Police said the child will be referred to juvenile authorities for prosecution. In addition, the boy may face expulsion from the school district.

"The system worked," said Kelly Wachel, Center's communications director. "We had a really wonderful and cognizant parent give our school a call and upon working with that, we worked with police immediately to make sure all of our kids were safe and that student was taken care of when he got to school."

Wachel said the system worked as it should thanks to the actions of the boy's parent, who suspected something was wrong and alerted school leaders.

Police declined to release information about the child in custody, including the boy's age or grade. There are only about 100 kids in Center's Alternative School, which includes both middle and high school aged students.

The school is working to resume normal operations and parents are being notified of the incident. There are no metal detectors in Center schools, but the district says it does everything short of that to ensure classrooms are safe.