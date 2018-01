× Person dies after being found unresponsive near W. 158th and Mahaffie in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Police in Olathe are investigating a death Monday.

Police found a person unresponsive in a parking lot of an industrial complex near West 158th Street and Mahaffie around 1:40 a.m.

They could not revive the person at the scene.

Investigators have not released any information about the victim’s identity or how they died.