Pink to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS — The NFL announced Monday that Pink will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl. The pop star just released her seventh album, ‘Beautiful Trauma’ in October, which comes to Kansas City Sprint Center on March 15th.

‘What About Us’, the lead single on the ‘Beautiful Trauma’ album, has been nominated for a Grammy.

Justin Timberlake is set to perform during the halftime show.

This is not his first time on stage during The Super Bowl Halftime Show. Back in 2004, he performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII with Janet Jackson. During their performance, there was a ‘wardrobe malfunction’ when he ‘mistakenly’ tore a piece of her outfit, exposing one of her breasts on live television.

Both apologized.

The Super Bowl is Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.