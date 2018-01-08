Suspect fatally shot by police near 61st Street and Paseo after pulling gun on officer, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man has been fatally shot by police Monday night after allegedly pulling a handgun on a KCPD officer.

The shooting took place around 6 p.m. near 61st Street and the Paseo at Citadel Apartments, KC Police Sgt. Kari Thompson said.

KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said police pulled a car occupied by three men over for a traffic stop. Once the car stopped, the driver jumped out and took off running, he said.

Colon said officers tried to stop the man by pointing a Taser at him but were unsuccessful. The suspect then turned around and pointed a gun at police before he was shot and killed by officers.

An officer treated the man at the scene until fire personnel arrived and they then pronounced the man dead, Colon said.

Colon could not confirm how many officers fired at the suspect, but he said the officers involved are being questioned about the incident and are on routine administrative leave as the investigation continues.