Tips from the Family Conservancy on preventing toy overload

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- During the holidays and the days after it seems like your house can become crowded with toys, toys and more toys. That leads parents to ask how many toys their kids really need.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX 4 studio Monday to share what parents can do to keep their kids and homes from getting overwhelmed with toys.

Mary's says:

Limit toys given at birthdays and holidays

Give gifts that kids can build on

Give the gift of experiences rather than toys

Rotate toys that are no longer played with

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.