Fox 4’s food scout finds modern twist to classic breakfast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new year means new delicious picks from Fox 4's food scout Stewart Lane. This week Stewart showed off what you can find at Happy Gillis Cafe and Nomads Coffee and Cocktails. If it's too cold for you to venture out, try making these recipes at home.

Espresso Martini

1.5oz Toms Town Strongarm Vodka

1 shot Messenger Coffee Espresso

.5 oz Vanilla

.5 oz Kahlua

Farmer Tart

Serves 6-8 ppl.

Ingredients:

Tart Shells

2.5 cups flour

.5 TB salt

1/2# cold butter, cut into cubes

2 egg yolks

4 TB cold water

Flour for dusting

Filling

1 pound fresh goat cheese, room temp

Seasonal vegetables - fresh, roasted or marinated

Farm fresh eggs

Arugula

Vinaigrette

Tart Procedure:

In a food processor, combine together the flour and the salt. With the motor running, add in the cubes of cold butter, and pulse until it looks like cornmeal. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and the cold water. Pulse into the flour mixture until combined.

Turn out onto a table, and roll out with the necessary flour to about 1/4 of an inch thick. Spray your tart pan, press into the pan evenly. Trim the edges. Line the dough with parchment paper, and fill with baking weights or dry beans.

Blind bake at 400 F for 15-18 minutes. Remove weights and bake an additional 3-4 minutes or until done.

Once the tart shell has cooled, you can fill with the fresh goat cheese, and top with seasonal vegetables. This can be anything from beautiful heirloom tomatoes in the summer, to roasted squash or caramelized onions. Use your imagination. Right before serving, you can warm the tart in the oven. Slice into serving sizes and you are ready to go.

At the restaurant, we serve this with a couple of eggs prepared anyway you like, as well as a simple arugula salad dressed with a lemon vinaigrette.

Make it your own, and you are on your way to a beautiful brunch.

