Is “Blade Runner 2049” a mere replicant? “Geostorm” a tempest in a teapot? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Can home video save the reboot of the "Blade Runner" franchise? Russ and Shawn give their take on the highly anticipated sequel and an over-the-top disaster flick.

1) BLADE RUNNER 2049 (R)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

The sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic “Blade Runner” isn't merely a replicant. “Blade Runner 2049” is a compelling film noir follow-up that stands on its own. Ryan Gosling is solid as a replicant hunter who has to unravel the mystery of his own life and confront a former Blade Runner, played by Harrison Ford. It’s a stylish, smart and visually arresting philosophical thriller. Like it's predecessor, however, this box office disappointment will need to find its audience on video.

Shawn says “Blade Runner 2049” is cinematic genius. It's a sci-fi masterpiece that’s daring, bold and courageous. But it's the type of movie that will mostly appeal to film geeks. It's super long, layered and overly complex. Having seen the original isn't required but will help. A lot...

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) GEOSTORM (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

Shawn says there are so many things wrong with “Geostorm” that there isn’t enough time to address all of its flaws, mistakes and gaffes. In reality filmmakers never set out to intentionally make bad movies but in this case you have to seriously wonder. File “Geostorm” under cinematic punishment.

SHAWN: 0 Popcorn Bags

