KC Chiefs name new offensive coordinator just one day after losing Nagy to Chicago Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just one day after losing Matt Nagy to the Chicago Bears, the Kansas City Chiefs have named a new offensive coordinator.

The Chiefs didn’t have to go far to find the new coordinator. The team promoted Eric Bieniemy, who has served the past five seasons as the running backs coach, to the position.

We have named Eric Bieniemy Offensive Coordinator. ➡️ https://t.co/9c7rqx7rBP pic.twitter.com/wsEsdKeBLN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 9, 2018

“I’ve known Eric a long time, both as a player and a coach,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “He’s done a phenomenal job with our running backs and has been involved in every aspect of our offense over the last five years. He’s a great teacher and has earned this opportunity. I know he will do a good job.”

The upcoming season will be Bieniemy’s 11th season as an NFL coach, but including his time as a player, Bieniemy has been with the league for two decades.

After being drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft, Bieniemy played professionally for nine years with three teams: San Diego (1991-94), Cincinnati (1995-98) and Philadelphia (1999), where he played for Reid.

Prior to returning to the NFL coaching ranks in 2013, Bieniemy coached for various teams on the collegiate and professional level, including UCLA, Colorado and the Minnesota Vikings.

Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy accepted the Chicago Bears’ head coach position on Tuesday.

Brad Childress, the Chiefs’ assistant head coach, is also planning to retire, leaving another coaching position empty for the Chiefs.