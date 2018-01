× KC Forum: AT&T, Veterans and Winter Safety Tips

2018-01 In this week’s show we learn how to make sure our furnaces our winter-ready during the very cold temperatures. Several veterans joined forces to help other veterans who find themselves with no place to live. AT&T

is working to prevent online fraud.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com