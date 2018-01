× KC Forum: Tiny homes, Foundation and Bistro

2017-52 In this week’s show, the veteran’s project is closer to welcoming their first resident of their tiny home project. The Midwest Musician’s Foundation was started by a musician to help other musicians. And there’s a new entertainment complex in downtown Kansas City, it’s called the Broadway Bistro.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com