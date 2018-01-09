KCI gets first non-stop transatlantic flight with service to Iceland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City will soon have its first non-stop transatlantic service, courtesy of Icelandair.

The new service will allow travelers to fly non-stop from KC to Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, beginning on May 25. Icelandair will offer three non-stop flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, the airline announced Tuesday.

Not only will this mean quicker and cheaper flights to Iceland, but Reykjavík has connections to more than 25 cities in Scandinavia, the U.K., and continental Europe.

The flight will depart KCI at 5:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and arrive in Reykjavík at 5:05 a.m. (local time), "just in time to start the day in Iceland or make easy connections to other Iceland destinations in Europe, such as London, Paris, Dublin or Munich," the Kansas City Aviation Department said in a statement.

The flight from Reykjavík to Kansas City will depart at 6 p.m. (local time) on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and arrive in Kansas City at 8:45 p.m.

“Icelandair has made an excellent choice in connecting Kansas City to their growing network,” said Kansas City Director of Aviation Pat Klein, in a statement. “In addition to nonstop access to one of the fastest growing tourism destinations, passengers will also appreciate the ease of transiting through Iceland on their way to Europe.”

Icelandair said passengers can also enjoy Icelandair Stopoever, for up to seven nights at no additional airfare.