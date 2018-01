LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Retired police K-9 officer “Diesel” died recently the department said.

Diesel was on the force for eight years and retired two years ago.

During his career he helped arrest 35 felony criminal suspects and seized more $77, 000 in cash.

“Thank you Diesel for your service,” the police department posted along with the above tribute video to the K-9.