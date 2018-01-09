Make this award winning chipotle chicken pizza recipe at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a new restaurant to try with the family this year, look no further than Firenza Pizza located in the Shops at Boardwalk in the Northland.
Co-owners Mel Ginther and Jennifer Gardner visited Fox 4 Tuesday to share the recipe for their award-winning chipotle chicken pizza for those who prefer to make their own.
Firenza Award Winning Chipotle Chicken Pizza
Step 1: Make Dough
This dough recipe has been modified so that it can be made at home.
1 quart 75 degree water
Add
1.5 tbsp sugar
1.25 tbsp salt
1 tbsp olive oil
Whip it real good
Sprinkle
1.25 tbsp yeast
Slowly add 4lbs Flour( 00 or 1/2 high gluten 1/2 00)
Mix for 7 minutes
Add 1 tbsp oil while mixing
Step 2: Stretch Dough into a circle
Step 3: Spread Chipotle dressing ( I recommend buying at the store) as your base sauce over the dough leaving a half inch crust.
Step 4: Cover dough with Mozzarella Cheese
Step 5: Add already cooked Chicken
Step 6: Place in Oven until dough is cooked and cheese is melted
Step 7: Add Pico de Gallo after pizza is fully cooked.
Pico de Gallo
Dice Roma Tomatoes
Red Onions
Minced garlic
Fresh cilantro
Limes - to taste
Salt - to taste
Ground Pepper - to taste
Get rid of excess liquid
Step 8: Finish your pizza by drizzling Chipotle sauce and Crema (Sour Cream with Milk added to make a sauce) on the top of your pizza over the pico.
