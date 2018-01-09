Make this award winning chipotle chicken pizza recipe at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a new restaurant to try with the family this year, look no further than Firenza Pizza located in the Shops at Boardwalk in the Northland.

Co-owners Mel Ginther and Jennifer Gardner visited Fox 4 Tuesday to share the recipe for their award-winning chipotle chicken pizza for those who prefer to make their own.

Firenza Award Winning Chipotle Chicken Pizza

Step 1: Make Dough

This dough recipe has been modified so that it can be made at home.

1 quart 75 degree water

Add

1.5 tbsp sugar

1.25 tbsp salt

1 tbsp olive oil

Whip it real good

Sprinkle

1.25 tbsp yeast

Slowly add 4lbs Flour( 00 or 1/2 high gluten 1/2 00)

Mix for 7 minutes

Add 1 tbsp oil while mixing

Step 2: Stretch Dough into a circle

Step 3: Spread Chipotle dressing ( I recommend buying at the store) as your base sauce over the dough leaving a half inch crust.

Step 4: Cover dough with Mozzarella Cheese

Step 5: Add already cooked Chicken

Step 6: Place in Oven until dough is cooked and cheese is melted

Step 7: Add Pico de Gallo after pizza is fully cooked.

Pico de Gallo

Dice Roma Tomatoes

Red Onions

Minced garlic

Fresh cilantro

Limes - to taste

Salt - to taste

Ground Pepper - to taste

Get rid of excess liquid

Step 8: Finish your pizza by drizzling Chipotle sauce and Crema (Sour Cream with Milk added to make a sauce) on the top of your pizza over the pico.

