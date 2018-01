KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing, possibly endangered Kansas City man.

Emil Flemming, 31, is described as a 5-foot-11, 160-pound man with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Tuesday in the area of Red Bridge and Askew.

Police say he has health issues and is without medication, causing his family to be concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who sees Emil is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5111.