Missouri named one of the top 10 places to avoid in 2018, according to world’s largest travel guide magazine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- When you think of what the state of Missouri is known for, the St. Louis Arch, Kansas City-style BBQ and jazz music often come to mind. But according to one of the largest travel guides in the world, visitors should stay away from Missouri.

The “Show Me State” ranks 7th on Fodor’s No List 2018 of the top 10 places to avoid.

Other destinations on the list include countries like Honduras, Myanmar and Cuba, which the magazine cites as riddled with crime, humanitarian violations and corrupt governments, among other reasons.

Missouri is the only U.S. destination to make the list. Why?

The list mentions the travel advisory, issued by the NAACP in August; Senate Bill 43, which makes it harder to sue employers for discrimination; and the alleged hate crime at Austins Bar and Grille in Olathe in last February.

Keven Fajardo, a Honduran-American, doesn't understand the comparison between Honduras, where he lived as a child and recently visited in 2011, and Missouri.

“It’s a different environment,” said Fajardo, whose family owns and operates Delicias de Honduras Restaurant on 7th Street in KCK. “The government doesn’t help the poor. They just help the rich.”

In addition to the abuse of power by officials, Honduras also has the highest murder rate in the world, according to the latest data recorded by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

“As a kid, you grow up and all you do is steal money and kill in order to earn your money,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo believes the U.S. is the “land of opportunity” and doubts his family would be as successful as they’ve been if they were back in Honduras.

“My parents worked day and night to be here,” Fajardo said. “My dad owns a painting company, and my mom opened this restaurant two years ago. There’s simply more opportunity here than Honduras."

But whether you're visiting Honduras or Missouri, Fajardo said it all comes down to who you surround yourself with.

“If you hang out with the right crowd, you’re not going to be close to danger,” Fajardo said. “It’s the same thing in Honduras. If you’re hanging out with the wrong crowd, something bad can happen.”