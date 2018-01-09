Overland Park police arrest man they believe played role in wife’s disappearance after finding her body in Raymore

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police arrested a man Monday they say confessed to playing a role in his wife’s disappearance after her body was found in Raymore, Mo.

Police initially responded to a home near Perry Street and West 80th Street Monday around 4 p.m. upon reports of a domestic disturbance.

Responding officers made contact with a man who was at the home but discovered he was there alone.

Overland Park say a few hours after officers left the home the man called to report his wife as missing. The man eventually confessed that he played a role in her disappearance. Her body was found nearly 20 miles away in Raymore, Mo.

The man was arrested and taken to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

Neither of their identities have been released. Police are still trying to contact family members.

If you have any information regarding this crime, Overland Park Police ask that you call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.