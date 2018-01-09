Police seek tips in Independence house fire that killed two

INDPENDENCE, Mo. — Detectives with the Independence Police Department are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a fire that happened on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017 at a vacant home.

A house at 9208 E. Pitcher Road in Independence caught fire around 6:30 p.m., destroying the already dilapidated and condemned home.

First responders found two people deceased inside the home. They were later identified as 43-year-old Shawn J. Hansen and 27-year-old Alexandria L. Wickman.

Police said the two were homeless, and living as squatters in the home when the fire occurred. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information on the fire is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. You can also call Independence TIPS at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.