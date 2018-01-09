Popular Overland Park intersection could soon undergo a makeover to make area more attractive to visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A well-traveled intersection is about to undergo a major makeover.

Overland Park officials will share their vision for the future of College and Metcalf Tuesday night.

Every year tens of thousands of people visit the Overland Park Convention Center for various events, but there’s really no place nearby for them to walk to eat, drink or do something fun. That’s why OP officials want to transform the College/Metcalf Corridor into a mixed use entertainment district – much like Prairiefire or Park Place.

"If you’ve ever been at that corridor without a vehicle, it can be very challenging because there are limited places to walk, it’s not a very attractive place to walk, so we want to change that so that it’s attractive for everyone to be there," Overland Park Planning Manager Leslie Karr said.

For the last year, Overland Park leaders conducted surveys and talked with developers.

The plan right now is to beautify the area by adding more sidewalks and bike lanes. Leaders are working with land owners to get restaurants, bars and entertainment venues to move into the area. They are also in the process of approving permits for developers to build two apartment complexes within a mile of this intersection.

If you are interested in learning more, you can attend a public meeting Tuesday night at the Chamber of Commerce near College and Antioch. At four o’clock, city officials will meet with the business community and at six, they’ll meet with the public to discuss the survey results.

They hope the City Council approves the plan in March so they can then begin transforming the area into a more attractive place for everyone to visit.