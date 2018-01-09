Protesters project anti-Trump message on stadium at college football championship

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump appeared at Monday night’s college football National Championship, but he wasn’t exactly given a warm welcome.

While Trump walked onto the field, he was met with a mix of boos and cheers. Protesters outside the stadium marched with signs saying “The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!”

Perhaps the biggest show of anti-Trump sentiment came when activists projected the words “F**k Trump” onto the side of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game.

Yes, he got bood and this was posted all around the stadium along with towels the crowd waved saying Fuck Trump! notice the crowd wasn’t shown😛that’s why my friend! pic.twitter.com/i1Pc7g2P47 — ResistNow (@iupmadsquatt) January 9, 2018

Fans also booed Trump’s motorcade after bring forced to wait outside the stadium for an hour in the rain.

They locked down @MBStadium for @realDonaldTrump an hour ago and myself and a thousand fans have been waiting in the rain to get in. Let’s just say there were plenty of boos when Trump arrived pic.twitter.com/6XIr8YO5gO — Andy Scholes (@AndyScholesCNN) January 8, 2018

The president stood at mid-field for the national anthem, and watched the first half from a suite before departing at half time.