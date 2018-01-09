Protesters project anti-Trump message on stadium at college football championship

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump appeared at Monday night’s college football National Championship, but he wasn’t exactly given a warm welcome.

While Trump walked onto the field, he was met with a mix of boos and cheers. Protesters outside the stadium marched with signs saying “The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!”

Perhaps the biggest show of anti-Trump sentiment came when activists projected the words “F**k Trump” onto the side of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game.

Fans also booed Trump’s motorcade after bring forced to wait outside the stadium for an hour in the rain.

The president stood at mid-field for the national anthem, and watched the first half from a suite before departing at half time.