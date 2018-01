Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local business coach Marquita Miller says to succeed in reaching our goals in 2018, we have to eliminate excuses.

Marquita is hosting her annual "No More Excuses" event Friday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott in the Briarcliff area.

To be successful, Marquita suggests:

1. Asking what the priority is

2. Thinking long term

3. Eliminating fear

4. Inspecting what you expect