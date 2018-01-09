Support from the Federal Transit Administration would give streetcar expansion proposal new life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The proposed streetcar expansion reaches the next step toward getting the project off the ground.

Leaders with Streetcar Authority call this the pre-engineering or pre-design phase. They will look at exactly where on the street the route would go, how many stops it would have, and how much the system would cost to build and maintain it.

The proposed route extends the streetcar down past the Country Club Plaza and to UMKC.

Streetcar Authority says support from the Federal Transit Administration is the first step toward getting the project off the ground. The downtown line had FTA support. That contributed to more than $37 million in federal funding- coming from the FTA and Department of Transportation.

After the project development phase wraps up, work will begin on the design and construction of the streetcar. Coordinating with local utility companies, then communicating with those along the route who could be impacted.

It is still very early in the process. The downtown line took nearly five years to complete.

As this process continues to unfold, one organization has concerns about the city taking any more steps without voter input. Voters had passed a mandate that there be no further streetcar expansion without a citywide vote. But the city is moving forward anyway. The group, called 'the citizens for a responsible government' is concerned the council is ignoring the voters. They say, "if we vote to pass a law and our city council ignores the voters` decision and vacates the law, only anarchy can result."