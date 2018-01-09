Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback delivers annual State of the State address

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is set to deliver his final State of the State address Tuesday night in front of a joint session of legislature.

Watch the full Kansas State of the State in the video above.

Brownback said last week he will deliver the annual address — not Lt. Gov. Jeff Coyler — despite the fact President Donald Trump nominated Brownback in July for U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

But Brownback said last week he will not resign from his position as governor until his nomination is confirmed by the U.S. Senate. If the U.S. Senate approves Trump’s nomination and Brownback resigns, Coyler would take over for the Republican governor.

In the State of the State address, Brownback is expected to deliver budget and school funding proposals, which he said Coyler had more input in than usual. Kansas lawmakers face a mandate from Kansas Supreme Court to boost spending on public schools this legislative session.

The court ruled in October that the state’s education funding in inadequate under the state constitution even after lawmakers phased in a $293 million increase over two years to increase it to $4.3 billion a year.

Brownback has said he’ll have a school funding plan without hinting at the details. He plans to outline his full budget recommendations for lawmakers Wednesday.