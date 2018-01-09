× Weight Watcher stock soars after Oprah’s speech

LOS ANGELES — Enrollment into the Weight Watchers program has climbed by almost one million people since Oprah Winfrey signed on, and following her speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes, Weight Watchers tockes are soaring too.

Winfrey bought a ten percent stake in Weight Watchers in 2015 and attributes her weight loss to the program.

Shares jumped 13 percent amid speculation that Winfrey is considering a presidential run in 2020.

Winfrey took home the Cecil B. Demille Lifetime Achievement Award and after her acceptance speech, the hashtag #Oprah2020 was trending on Twitter. While Winfrey says she has no plans to run, analyst Alex Fuhrman says he is not aware of any other recent events which could have impacted the market so greatly.