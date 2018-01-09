Woman creates unique, interchangeable bow ties to help cope with husband’s sudden death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Penn. -- Making bow ties has become a coping mechanism for a Pennsylvania woman whose husband died suddenly 12 years ago, WNEP reports.

Inside her home in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, Jackie Warnick-Piatt works away on her sewing machine.

Her workshop is impressive. Jackie has more than 400 eye popping fabrics that are vibrant and unique. With these fabrics, she makes extravagant bow ties.

"My son, Colin, at the time was 20," Warnick-Piatt said. "We were walking through a small college town in central Pennsylvania. He saw a bow tie in a men's store, and he was like, 'I really like that tie.' And when I looked at it, it was $56. And I just couldn't do it. I just couldn't do it, and I said 'I can make this.'"

With that, Warnick-Piatt started the Pi Tie Company. She lost her husband, Jeff Piatt, in 2005, and this form of creative expression has helped her cope with his sudden passing.

"My husband passed away 12 years ago, and it was very difficult," she said. "My son was 11, my daughter was 13. It was just very unexpected. So sort of carrying on his legacy -- he always dressed really nice. He was always a tie-wearing kind of guy. This sort of became therapeutic that I started making these for my son."

And the really neat thing about these bow ties is that you can wear them four different ways because they're interchangeable. They actually have four different patterns.

Each bow tie is between $25-30. With each bow tie made, the memory of her husband and her children's father lives on.

"I think it's sort of a way of stepping back, spending time with me and the craft and being able to keep his memory alive," Warnick-Piatt said.

Warnick-Piatt is also making bow ties to donate to charity. She donated animal print ties to 'Audubon Zoo' in New Orleans for fundraising efforts.

If you're interested in one of these bow ties, you can visit the Pi Tie Facebook or Etsy page.