LENEXA, Kan. — Police are searching for a suspect in numerous hit-and-runs and a possible carjacking on Wednesday.

Officers were searching for the suspect in the area of 93rd Street between Lackman and Pflumm, Lenexa Police tweeted at 5 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, short hair or shaved head, wearing a black hoodie with orange logo.

