Car crashes through front window of Independence smoke shop

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A vehicle crashed into the front of an Independence, Mo., business Wednesday and caused a significant amount of damage.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. near Noland Road and East 37th Street.

It is unclear what caused the silver four-door vehicle to drive through what appears to be a large window of the Aqueous Vapor store.

An Independence police dispatcher says there are no reports of any injuries.

Fox 4 has a crew at the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.