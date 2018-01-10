City crews gearing up to treat metro roads ahead of Thursday morning’s predicted freezing rain, sleet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Making the streets safe: It's a heavy-duty job Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The morning forecast calls for slick streets, and city workers are planning to meet the sleet head-on.

Overland Park -- like many metro cities -- will have drivers on the road early tomorrow, preparing for a "flash freeze." That weather event is expected to bring sleet and freezing rain, which should freeze city streets during the morning rush hour.

Eric Sandberg is one of Overland Park's public works supervisors. His trucks have been loaded since Wednesday morning, preparing for bad weather to hit.

"We're not going to have much time," Sandberg said. "I would let everybody know it's going to be slick out there. We're going to try to do the best we can to keep that rain from freezing once it hits our pavement."

The threat of a flash freeze makes it hard to pretreat streets. Sandberg said the rain that's predicted would only wash away the solution.

"Right when the rain turns to sleet or snow, we're going to try to hit it at that point," he said.

City officials follow forecasts that predict a severe temperature drop between 5-7 a.m. Monday's bad weather saw numerous car crashes across the metro.

Overland Park spokesperson Sean Reilly said the weather could be worse this time around, so people need to be careful.

"It's going to be very slippery tomorrow," Reilly said. "We ask everyone to exercise patience. Give yourself plenty of time and be extremely cautious.​"

Reilly offers this reminder to homeowners: Public works departments clear streets -- but not driveways and sidewalks at your home. Those will likely turn icy as well.

He reminds you to spread some salt during the early morning hours to keep your home safe.

Before Thursday's temperatures take a dive and send Kansas City into another Arctic stretch