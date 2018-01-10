Developers unveil plans to bring new hotel, retail space, and restaurants to Shawnee Mission Parkway & Metcalf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A very visible part of Overland Park could soon get a complete makeover.

Developers believe updating the area near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Metcalf will clean up a crime ridden and dilapidated part of the city.

It would be called Metcalf Crossing.

According to the plan, developers would tear down the abandoned Ramada Inn and the Knights Inn and build a new hotel in its place. The hotel would have 90 rooms.

In addition to the hotel, retail space and a storage facility, developers want to build two restaurants– one a sit down diner, the other fast food.

Developers believe a complete makeover of the area would drive away criminals while attracting more people to the area.

The developers have been working with city officials on parking issues, and it appears they’ve resolved them and are ready to move forward with construction.

The Planning Commission approved the plans Tuesday. Now it is up to the City Council to decide whether to let developers go ahead and re-develop the area.