Ease your way into cooking this year with these recipes for a homemade pizza and lamb chops sous vide 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking to pick up new cooking skills this year, look no further than L’École Culinaire on the Country Club Plaza. Chef Toby Freeland visited Fox 4 Wednesday, Jan. 10 to share two of his favorite recipes that he says everyone can make at home.

L’École Culinaire offers public cooking classes designed for the amateur chef. More information and reservations are available at L’Ecole.edu.

Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 - Pizza Basics Artisan Pizza 6 -9 p.m: Artisan pizza class will have everyone making their own delicious crusts and creative toppings in no time. Making pizzas is a time-honored skill. This class will cover the basics and teach you the skills to reproduce gourmet pizzas. $70 per person.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 - Creative Cooking Techniques Modernist Cuisine 10 a.m. -1 p.m:This class will introduce unique cooking techniques from Avant Garde, modernist cooking, and sous vide cooking. Instructors will walk you through and show you how to utilize these techniques in your own home. $110 per person.

Homemade Pizza Dough

Ingredients:

1.5 cups warm water

½ ounce dry active yeast

2 T. sugar

¼ c. olive oil

2 tsp. salt

4 c. AP flour

Directions: Pour 1.5 cups. warm water into a large bowl, sprinkle with yeast and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Whisk sugar, oil and salt into yeast mixture. Add flour and stir (with a dough hook) until a sticky dough forms. Transfer dough into a greased bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and set aside in a warm place until dough has doubled, about one hour. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead 1-2 times before using. Bake at 500℉ on pizza stones.

Simple No Cook Pizza Sauce

Ingredients:

4 cups San Marzano tomatoes, pureed

4 large fresh basil leaves chopped

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 cloves thinly sliced garlic

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 pinch of sugar

2-3 pinches of kosher salt

2-3 grinds of fresh black pepper

Directions: Place tomatoes in a blender or food processor and pulse until desired consistency. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Taste for appropriate seasoning. Use as you would any pizza sauce.

Lamb Chops Sous Vide

(serves 2)

Ingredients:

1 rack of lamb, cut up to 4 chops

2 sprigs of rosemary,

2 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon butter

salt and pepper

Directions: Cut the rack of lamb into four chops. Season the chops with salt and pepper. Place some rosemary leaves on each chop and a few slices of garlic. Place two chops in each vacuum bag and place some butter, rosemary and garlic slices on the other side of the chop. Vacuum seal the bags and submerge them in the 130℉-water bath to cook for two hours. After the two hours take the vacuum bags out of the water and remove the lamb chops from the bags. Sear the chops on a scalding hot pan, about a minute on each side.​

