Flu index from Walgreens shows flu on the rise in the Midwest

DEERFIELD, Ill. — The Walgreens Flu Index™ is a weekly report developed to provide state- and market-specific information regarding flu activity, and ranks those states and markets experiencing the highest incidences of influenza across the country.

Walgreens Flu Index for Week Ending January 6, 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Flu Index provides valuable insight by showing which cities or metropolitan areas are experiencing the most incidences of influenza each week based on Index methodology. The data does not measure actual levels or severity of flu activity.

With the ability to generate hyper-local data across most U.S. markets, the Flu Index is an online, interactive resource allowing anyone to search and find information regarding the most current state of influenza in their community.

To view this week’s Walgreens Flu Index, maps and other online features, including the ability to search by market name or state, click here.

Top 10 Cities (DMAs) with Flu Activity

Week Ending 1/6/18

1. Tyler-Longview(Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas

2. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas

3. El Paso, Texas (Las Cruces, N.M.)

4. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas

5. Corpus Christi, Texas

6. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas

7. Houston, Texas

8. San Antonio, Texas

9. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

10. Austin, Texas

Top 10 States with Flu Activity

Week Ending 1/6/18

1. Texas

2. Iowa

3. Idaho

4. Arkansas

5. Nebraska

6. Montana

7. West Virginia

8. Wisconsin

9. North Carolina

10. Oklahoma

Top 10 Cities (DMAs) with Flu Activity Gains

Week Ending 1/6/18

1. El Paso, Texas (Las Cruces, N.M.)

2. Wausau-Rhinelander, Wis.

3. Davenport, Iowa-Rock Island-Moline, Ill.

4. Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City & Dubuque, Iowa

5. Palm Springs, Calif.

6. San Diego, Calif.

7. Milwaukee, Wis.

8. Duluth, Minn.-Superior, Wis.

9. Madison, Wis.

10. Los Angeles, Calif.

Top 10 States with Flu Activity Gains

Week Ending 1/6/18

1. Montana

2. Idaho

3. Iowa

4. Wisconsin

5. North Carolina

6. California

7. Oklahoma

8. Georgia

9. Delaware

10. Connecticut

*Designated Market Area

View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005431/en/