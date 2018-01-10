Giant chunk of ice falls, crushes parked car in New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A giant chunk of ice fell on and crushed a car in the SoHo section of Manhattan on Tuesday.

A man tweeted a photo of the damaged car on Charlton Street Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Charlton Street from Hudson Street to Varick Street was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic and the FDNY removed remaining pieces of ice from the building Tuesday evening.

Chunks of ice fall from buildings in New York when temperatures rise after a freeze.

Pedestrians have been injured by falling ice in the past.

"Falling icicles and snow masses from buildings can be dangerous in a dense city such as New York and can injure pedestrians, damage vehicles, and disrupt transportation if streets must be closed for safety reasons," according to the Department of Buildings.