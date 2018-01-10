Hawaiian chicken recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hawaiian Chicken

(Makes 6-8 servings with 1 cup per serving)

1 (20 ounce) can pineapple chunks (reserve juice)

1 red onion

2 green bell peppers, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

3 chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 pounds) cubed

1 cup pineapple juice

1/4 cup water

3/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons low sodium soy sauce

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper

Place the chicken, veggies and pineapple chunks into a large bowl and sprinkle with garlic salt and lemon pepper. Stir to combine. Line two large baking sheets with tin foil and spread the mixture out evenly over them. Bake for 20 minutes at 420°, or until the chicken is cooked thoroughly to 165°F and the veggies are crisp tender.

While chicken and vegetables are roasting make the sauce. Starting with the pineapple juice, add the water, apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, both sugars, cornstarch, garlic powder, ginger and lemon pepper. Whisk it together to combine; making sure the cornstarch is completely dissolved. Pour the liquid into a saucepan. Bring it to a boil over medium high heat, stirring occasionally. Allow it to boil for 2 minutes.

When the chicken and vegetables are finished, pour 1/3 of the sauce over the top of each pan (leaving about 1/3 of it in the saucepan to drizzle over each individual serving). Stir the sauce into the chicken and veggies so that everything is coated. Bake for an additional 10 minutes or until the sauce bubbles up a bit and becomes nice and sticky. Serve with brown rice and the additional sauce poured over the top.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 197; Fat 4.2g (saturated fat 1g); Sodium 51mg; Carbohydrates 23g; Fiber 2g; Protein 16g



“Eat Your Veggies” Egg Muffins

All you need:

½ orange bell pepper,

diced ½ red onion,

diced ¼ cup sun-dried tomato,

chopped 1½ cups spinach

1 tbsp minced garlic

4 eggs 8 egg whites (or 1 cup egg whites)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp black pepper

2 oz crumbled goat cheese Fresh herbs, as desired

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare muffin tin with cooking spray.

2. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a skillet on medium-high heat. Sauté diced bell pepper, onion and garlic for about 3 minutes or until tender.

3. Mix in sun-dried tomato and spinach. Sauté for 1 additional minute.

4. Transfer vegetables to muffin tin, dividing evenly between each of the twelve spaces.

5. In a large bowl, whisk four eggs, egg whites and pepper.

6. Pour egg mixture onto veggies, filling each muffin tin evenly.

7. Top with goat cheese.

8. Bake for approximately 20 minutes.