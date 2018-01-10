Kansas City goalie the only girl named to U.S. Youth Soccer’s top 5 saves of 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Hannah Peterson spends a windy Wednesday evening honing her skills on the soccer pitch in KCK.

She's the goalkeeper for the FCKC Academy Blues Elite team. At their first National League match in North Carolina this past season, Peterson and her teammates were in a 1-1 battle for victory.

"It's one of the toughest competitions in the nation," Peterson said.

In stoppage time, Peterson made a huge diving save not once, but twice to keep the game knotted at one.

"In that moment, adrenaline is pumping, and muscle memory kicks in, and I just try to get to that ball as soon as possible," Peterson said Wednesday as she watched the play again on her smartphone.

The miraculous save garnered enough attention by U.S. Youth Soccer that they nominated it as one of the five top saves of the year for 2017.

"At first, I saw my name, and I thought, 'That's cool!' But my mom goes, 'You're the only girl on that list!' And I thought, 'That's pretty big!'"

Peterson is up against four boys from across the country for the Save of the Year award.

Matthew Briggs, the development director for FCKC Girls Academy, attributes Peterson's success to her hard work ethic, and he's proud of what she has accomplished on such a high level.

"The team is trying to get her as many votes as possible, and we hope she wins and can get the recognition that she deserves," Briggs said.

Peterson hopes the save inspires young players to try goalkeeping. She hopes to continue her time with FCKC's Academy and proceed on to play soccer in college.

Vote for Peterson here.