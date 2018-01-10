Liberty Memorial tower off limits to guests as crews make improvements, construction expected to take several weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Improvements are coming to the iconic Liberty Memorial, but that means part of it will be off limits until they're complete.

This week crews will modernize the tower by adding high-definition cameras to give guests better aerial views from the top of the tower.

Crews will also repaint the inside of the tower, update the tower elevator and install fiber optic cables.

Construction is expected to take several weeks, and until it's complete, the tower will not be accessible.

Last year Liberty Memorial replaced the poppies in the main entryway to the museum. Those poppies symbolize the 9 million killed during WWI.

The WWI Museum and Memorial also took greater steps to preserve and digitize documents from The Great War by making them accessible online.

They also added a new outdoor exhibit that shows pictures of the battlefield where Americans fought. The exhibit tells the stories of The Great War through the only remaining living witnesses.