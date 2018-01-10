Local woman who became paralyzed at 11 years old uses impressive list of accomplishments to inspire others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While going to school to earn her law degree, a local woman also won an Olympic gold medal for wheelchair basketball and a silver medal for the U.S. Paralympic swim team.

Now Win For KC is honoring Sarah Castle as the winner of the 2018 Kissick Construction Game Changer Award.

Castle lost the use of her legs from a rare disease at the age of 11. Since then she has created an organization called 'Youth4KC' where she mentors and engages young people with service opportunities that enable them to learn the value of making positive change. Their first project was to bring the National Association of Wheelchair Basketball Victory Tour to Kansas City. That helped raise awareness for wheelchair basketball.

Outside of Youth4KC, Castle is an assistant prosecuting attorney and diversion manager for Jackson County, Mo.

The Women’s Sports Awards celebration is Wednesday, Feb. 7. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center. For more details, click here.