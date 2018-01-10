Man shot in Grandview after witnesses say man came out of no where and shot at car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in Grandview after witnesses say a man came out of no where and began shooting at a car.

The incident began around 3 p.m. Wednesday at 129th Street and Booth Lane outside Greenfield Village Townhomes.

Witnesses told Fox 4 that the driver of a Chevy Malibu got out of the car to talk to someone. When the man got back in the car, another man came out of no where and started shooting at the car.

The driver backed the car up, but then hit something in the parking lot. Meanwhile, the man continued shooting at the car, according to witnesses.

There were several people in the car, including children. Witnesses said they got out of the car and began to run.

First-responders were called around 3:15 to the area of 129th and Craig where the driver was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. It was not immediately clear whether the man was shot near 129th and Booth or 129th and Craig, which is just a few blocks away.

Police are on scene and investigating the shooting Wednesday evening. Fox 4 will update this story as more information is made available.