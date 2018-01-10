Man who pleaded guilty in kidnap and rape of Johnson County deputy charged in another rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who pleaded guilty in December to the October 2016 kidnapping and rape of a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged in connection with another rape.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 25-year-old William Luth, of Grain Valley, Mo., with 1st degree rape in an assault that took place in February 2016.

Prosecutors said the victim told Independence police that men broke into her apartment on Feb. 9, 2016, and covered her face with her pants as they raped her while her little girl slept next to her in bed.

Brady Newman-Caddell, who was also charged in the assault on the deputy, was already charged in connection to the Independence attack.

A co-defendant in the Independence rape (who court records did not specifically name) told detectives that he and Luth were the ones who committed the act. Luth’s phone records also showed his phone was in the area at the time of the assault.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000.

Luth was arrested last October for allegedly kidnapping a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy outside the Johnson County jail with Brady Newman-Caddell and raping her.

Police say Luth and Newman-Caddell abducted the female deputy late Friday night, Oct. 7, 2016, outside of the Johnson County Detention Center in downtown Olathe as she was going to work. They were accused of forcing her into a blue Mazda 3 owned by Luth’s wife and driving around, raping her multiple times before letting her go in Missouri.